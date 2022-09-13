Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.23.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

