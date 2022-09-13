Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Raised by Analyst

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Aflac has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

