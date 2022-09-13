Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of BHF opened at $50.96 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

