Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

FRPT opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 65.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth $1,817,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

