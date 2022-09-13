Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lifted by Analyst

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

IRDM opened at $45.48 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

