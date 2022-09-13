Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

