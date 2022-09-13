Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

