Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $117.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

