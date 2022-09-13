Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.