Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Raised by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

GameStop Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

