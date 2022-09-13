Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lifted by KeyCorp

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for GitLab in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GTLB. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $61.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.60.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $169,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

