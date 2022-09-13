QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,052.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $1,052.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,796.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004881 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00053882 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012885 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005376 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064470 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00074518 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.