Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading 10.6% Higher This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $21,821.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,573,217 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

