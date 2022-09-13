Quark (QRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,246.00

Quark (QRK) traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $963,199.37 and approximately $20,246.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,567,309 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

