Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Head to Head Review

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 44.11%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74% Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares DouYu International and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.1% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.35 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -8.26 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.09

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats Qutoutiao on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

