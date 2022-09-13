Radicle (RAD) Price Hits $2.33 on Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $80.33 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00011476 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
