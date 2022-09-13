RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.48 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,818.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00053741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005382 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00074697 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance (CRYPTO:SOFI) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

