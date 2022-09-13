Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Hits $14.52 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00014148 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $14.52 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,045,299 coins. The official website for Rai Reflex Index is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

