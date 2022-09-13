Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00012783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00735708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,050,326 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything.RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

