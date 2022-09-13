Rally Market Cap Hits $96.38 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Rally has a market cap of $96.38 million and $1.23 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00761638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,287,196,723 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

