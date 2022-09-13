Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Range Resources has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Range Resources to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.9 %

RRC stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

