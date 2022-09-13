Raydium Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $82.23 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 134,381,378 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

