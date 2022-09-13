Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Lessened by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,483 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 2.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Raymond James worth $346,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 30.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 18.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

