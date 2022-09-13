Raze Network Price Hits $0.0044 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Raze Network has a market cap of $517,262.94 and approximately $68,538.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network. Raze Network’s official website is raze.network.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

