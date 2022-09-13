RChain Trading 15.4% Higher This Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $54,374.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,210.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00055220 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00065289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00075523 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.