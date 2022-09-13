RealFevr (FEVR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,866.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $19,866.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr (FEVR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

