Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report issued on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,187.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1596 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

