Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.

Red Cat Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Red Cat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

