Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 181.83%.
Red Cat Trading Down 9.8 %
Shares of RCAT stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Red Cat has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Red Cat news, CEO Jeffrey M. Thompson acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,699,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,429,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Cat (RCAT)
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.