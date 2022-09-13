RED Price Reaches $0.0020 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, RED has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $256,344.86 and approximately $23,639.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RED

RED (RED) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is token.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. Facebook | Telegram “

