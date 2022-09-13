Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RRR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

