Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $2,661,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

