Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $16.41.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
