Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $791.33.

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.