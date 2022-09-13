ReFork Price Tops $0.0296 (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReFork has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. ReFork has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $12,579.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReFork alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.03 or 0.00775104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014313 BTC.

ReFork Profile

ReFork launched on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official message board is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.