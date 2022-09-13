Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS.

RGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $131.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.31. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

