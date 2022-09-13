Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RENT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rent the Runway to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of RENT opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.