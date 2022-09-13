Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lovesac Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lovesac in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $440.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

