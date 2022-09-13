Reserve (RSV) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Reserve (RSV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Reserve has a total market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $92,206.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Reserve coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.
Reserve Profile
Reserve launched on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Reserve
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
