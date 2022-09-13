Restore plc (LON:RST) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Restore stock opened at GBX 426.80 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £584.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,042.86. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 435.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 438.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

