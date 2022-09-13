Reviewing Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Victory Oilfield Tech and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Chord Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $175.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 15.39 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Chord Energy $1.58 billion 1.77 $319.60 million $44.20 3.23

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Chord Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -0.08% N/A -0.12% Chord Energy 37.48% 39.00% 15.97%

Risk & Volatility

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. is a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

