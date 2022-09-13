Reviewing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Gold and Rare Element Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rare Element Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 295.57%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Rare Element Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19% Rare Element Resources N/A -47.89% -42.44%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Vista Gold and Rare Element Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rare Element Resources has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Rare Element Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Rare Element Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.17 Rare Element Resources N/A N/A -$5.40 million ($0.03) -17.96

Rare Element Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Rare Element Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

