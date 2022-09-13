Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $9,065.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00813235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015357 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi’s genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official website is revolutionpopuli.com. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

