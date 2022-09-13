RH to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.19 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.81 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.19.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $277.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.09. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $708.58.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.48 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $37,329.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.