Rigel Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86,990.20 and approximately $228.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption.The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way.RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

