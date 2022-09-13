Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,976 ($60.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,812.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,360.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market cap of £80.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.34. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

