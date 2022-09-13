RioDeFi Trading Down 0.4% This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $612,636.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075967 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,550,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

