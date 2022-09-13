Rise (RISE) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Rise has a total market cap of $102,863.83 and $36.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,881,863 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

