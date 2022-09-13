Rish Malhotra Purchases 20,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36.

Rish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Thursday, June 16th, Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00.

Quarterhill Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11.

Quarterhill Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.