Rish Malhotra Purchases 20,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,642.36.
Rish Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Rish Malhotra acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,400.00.
Quarterhill Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.40. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11.
Quarterhill Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.40 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.