Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $6,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 36,272 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $430,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.1 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.