RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

