RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

